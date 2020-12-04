What's happening...

12/3 NXT UK TV results: Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. The Hunt, Alexander Wolfe vs. Joe Coffey, Aoife Valkyrie vs. Aleah James, Rampage Brown vs. Saxon Huxley

December 4, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed December 3, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Rampage Brown defeated Saxon Huxley.

2. Aoife Valkyrie defeated Aleah James.

3. Joe Coffey beat Alexander Wolfe (the factions of both men were banned from ringside).

4. “The Hunt” Wild Boar and Primate defeated Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Notes: Jordan Devlin said he would start an open challenge for his version of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship beginning next week. Noam Dar will start an interview segment on next week’s show.

