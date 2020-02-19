MLW faction to challenge for the AAA Trios Titles at co-branded event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce that the Injustice members will challenge for the AAA Trios Titles at the March 13 co-branded event in Tijuana, Mexico.

MEXICO — Major League Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre today announced AAA World Trios Championship Match: Jinetes del Aire (Hijo del Vikingo, Golden Magic and Myzteziz Jr.) vs. Injustice (Myron Reed, Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver) for March 13 in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The MLW vs AAA event will emanate from the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez. Tickets can be purchased at http://boletos. taquillaexpress.com/eventos.

Champions will clash as three of the world’s most thrilling luchadores Hijo del Vikingo, Golden Magic and Myzteziz Jr. defend AAA World Trios Championship against World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver.

Known for their questionable tactics in matches, the trio known as Injustice protested when left off of the last MLW card in Mexico. Now, the table is set for an international collision as AAA and MLW have brokered a high-octane title encounter for March 13.

The card will feature top ranked MLW wrestlers and represents the first-time MLW has united with AAA to present a co-promoted event.

This collaboration between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport.

It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport.

Powell’s POV: Vikingo has been very impressive during his appearances on the Impact Wrestling television show. This event will be the first MLW and AAA co-branded event. MLW previously ran an event in Mexico with The Crash promotion.



