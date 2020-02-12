AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Outback Jack, One Man Gang, Pedro Morales

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Austin, Texas at HEB Center. The show features Jon Moxley vs. Santana. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University with the final push for Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the Clash of The Champions X.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Hacksaw Jim Duggan. The previous show was a Classic Album Clash between Dio’s “Holy Diver” vs. Dio’s “The Last In Line” albums. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features Ricky Shane. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is labeled “Deep Cuts: The Early Years.” Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Outback Jack (Peter Stilsbury) is 62.

-One Man Gang (George Gray) is 60.

-The late Pedro Morales died at age 76 on February 12, 2019 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.



