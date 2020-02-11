John Cena returning to WWE television

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena’s return to WWE television was announced on Tuesday’s WWE Backstage show on FS1. Cena will appear on the February 28 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which will be broadcast from his home area of Boston, Massachusetts.

Powell’s POV: While it’s possible that Cena is simply back for a one-off, the timing seems to hint at the possibility of him returning to set up a WrestleMania match.



