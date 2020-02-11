Video: Matt Hardy’s “Free The Delete” series continues

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

Matt Hardy released the latest installment of his “Free The Delete” video series. Check out the video below or via the Matt Hardy Brand Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: Hardy has produced nine installments of the series thus far. I included the full series below starting with the first episode and concluding with today’s episode for those of you who need to catch up. The shows are brief, so it will take you a little more than 20 minutes to view them all.



