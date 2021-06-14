What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Two matches and a return announced for tonight’s Hell in a Cell go-home edition

June 14, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

-Eva Marie returns.

Powell’s POV: This will be the brand’s go-home show for the Hell in a Cell event. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

