NXT UK return date announced, Tommaso Ciampa returning to NXT TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It was announced during the NXT Takeover XXX event that the NXT UK brand will be returning next month. A video package hyped the return for September 17.

-Tommaso Ciampa’s return to NXT television was announced for Wednesday’s show on USA Network.

Powell’s POV: The NXT UK brand has been on hiatus since the pandemic started. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons on WWE Network in North America. Meanwhile, Ciampa not appeared on NXT television since he lost to Karrion Kross at the NXT Takeover In Your House event in June.



