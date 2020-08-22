CategoriesREADER POLLS

AEW Dynamite Poll: Grade the August 22 edition A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...