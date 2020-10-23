Titus O’Neil named Grand Marshal of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued to announce Titus O’Neil as the Grand Marshal of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (October 23, 2020) – Thaddeus Bullard, professionally known as WWE Superstar “Titus O’Neil”, will serve as grand marshal of this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the season finale event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Before the green flag waves at 2:32 p.m. ET on Sunday, Bullard, the Tampa, Fla. resident, will give the command for INDYCAR drivers to start their engines. He will also participate in pre-race ceremonies.

“Our Tampa Bay and St. Pete communities have so much to be proud of, and I’m honored to serve as this year’s grand marshal of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Thaddeus Bullard. “The event will look different this year because of the pandemic, however, the fanfare, excitement and feel of this terrific race will be an amazing and awesome spectacle. I can’t wait to see the performances of these spectacular drivers and their respective crews as they perform at the highest level of their sport.”

Bullard, a Boyton Beach, Fla. native, was a USA Today Parade All American in high school before playing college football at the University of Florida. His football career took him to stops professionally in the NFL and AFL before transitioning into professional wrestling.

“In addition to being a global entertainer, Thaddeus (Bullard) has used his platform to do a lot of great philanthropy work locally, positively impacting the lives of kids and families through his Bullard Family Foundation,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are honored to have him join us as grand marshal of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in recognition of his many accomplishments as we crown new champions on the streets of St. Petersburg,”

For those fans who cannot attend in person as Bullard gives the command, the 100-lap INDYCAR race will air live nationally on NBC. Practice and qualifying sessions will be available for live streaming on NBC Sports Gold with the IndyCar Pass.

Nine races in total will be featured on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend schedule. For complete event information, visit gpstpete.com and additional answers to common questions are posted at gpstpete.com/covid19faq. Follow the event on social media with #FirestoneGP.

ABOUT FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

The 16th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event typically held during Florida’s spring break season each March. Usually the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose

other subsidiaries also promote three additional INDYCAR races, Honda Indy Toronto, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and Grand Prix of Portland.

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.

Powell’s POV: Perhaps he would have earned himself a spot in The Hurt Business had he shared this information with MVP and his crew.



