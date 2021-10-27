What's happening...

WWE reportedly releases a ring announcer

October 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released ring announcer Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson). Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, who first reported the story, notes that Hamilton recently took to social media to complain about Westside Gunn sampling his voice, even going so far as to threaten that WWE would sue the rapper on his behalf.

Powell’s POV: I guess this means WWE won’t be suing on his behalf? Hamilton did a fine job as the Smackdown ring announcer. There’s no word yet as to how WWE intends to replace him, nor have they publicly addressed his departure.

