What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Survivor Series go-home show

November 29, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.166 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.232 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished fourth in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.56 rating. The November 26, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.149 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Survivor Series go-home show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.