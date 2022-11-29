WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.166 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.232 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished fourth in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.56 rating. The November 26, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.149 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Survivor Series go-home show.