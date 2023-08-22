What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes vs. Judgment Day

August 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.591 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.757 million average. Raw delivered a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw aired opposite a preseason NFL game on ESPN, which likely explains the declines. The competition will only get tougher once Monday Night Football starts next month. The August 22, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.005 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Edge’s homecoming in Toronto.

