WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The advertised lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a steel cage match

-Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey compete in Beat The Clock submission challenges

-Raquel Rodriguez debuts

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped last Friday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena due to WWE’s current overseas tour. I am taking the night off, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to Jake’s audio review either tonight after the show or on Saturday.