AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

Samoa Joe vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue

-Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee

-Hook and Danhausen meet face to face

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).