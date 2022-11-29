AEW Rampage rating for the Black Friday afternoon show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 411,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 445,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 43rd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The November 26, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.