AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for tonight’s All Out fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk speaks live.

-Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole make their first Dynamite appearances.

-Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki.

-Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.

-Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena. AEW will also tape Friday's Rampage episode tonight.

We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Cincinnati. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com