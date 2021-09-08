WWE Raw viewership for the Labor Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.849 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.907 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .54 rating.

Powell’s POV: Things will get interesting next week with Monday Night Football returning as competition for Raw. This week’s show ran opposite a college football game that led the cable ratings with a 3.078 million viewers. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.958 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.842 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.748 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, third, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The September 7, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.725 million viewers for the Labor Day edition.