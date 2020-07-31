NJPW Strong press conference tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling is holding a press conference tonight on New Japan World at 9CT/10ET to announce details of the NJPW Strong Series. NJPW has already announced that the series will stream on New Japan World beginning Friday, August 7 at 9CT/10ET. Read the official press release here.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong is expected to be filmed in the United States, similar to the way the NJPW Lion’s Break Collision series was. It is interesting that the series is named NJPW Strong, as ROH has been using ROHStrong as part of its recent marketing. Coincidence?



