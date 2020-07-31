What's happening...

Mark “Rollerball” Rocco dead at age 69

July 31, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling veteran Mark “Rollerball” Rocco (Mark Hussey) died today at age 69. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Rocco also worked as the original Black Tiger, a rival for Tiger Mask in Japan. My condolences to his friends and family.


