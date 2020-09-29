Impact Wrestling Week announced for AXS TV

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce Impact Wrestling Week on AXS TV.

Los Angeles – (Sept. 29, 2020) – AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling will break new ground ahead of IMPACT’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory©, with the first-ever IMPACT Week on AXS TV. The week-long series of IMPACT specials premieres exclusively on the network from Tuesday, Oct. 20 to Saturday, Oct. 24.

The action-packed line-up kicks off with two of wrestling’s hottest stars, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, who hit the bar for a special broadcast edition of their top-rated podcast Talk’n Shop: Full Keg on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET. Immediately following IMPACT! on AXS TV at 8 p.m. ET, join The Good Brothers as they hang out with their closest friends and welcome a few surprise guests to the special.

Go behind-the-scenes with IMPACT’s champions and challengers, including Eric Young, Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo and Kylie Rae, for the original documentary This Is Bound For Glory on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 pm ET, with an encore airing on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. ET.

Leading into the Bound For Glory pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 24, AXS TV presents the first-ever, hour-long pre-show Live Countdown to Glory at 7 p.m. ET. The excitement builds as expert panelists weigh-in on all the Bound For Glory championship matches, IMPACT stars walk the red carpet, and IMPACT kicks off the live action with the first match of the night, plus more surprises to be announced.

“IMPACT Week on AXS TV demonstrates the strength of the individual Anthem brands coming together organically under our Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner,” said AXS TV General Manager Frank Tanki. “This first year of IMPACT! on AXS TV proved that IMPACT has some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the world, and we wanted to deliver to them in a big way as we continue to grow the IMPACT brand. We worked across Anthem to create a week on AXS TV focused on providing the ultimate preview of this huge PPV event. And in addition to serving IMPACT’s fans, we are working to deliver to our affiliates and sponsors as well.”

“Thanks to AXS TV’s powerful broadcast platform, IMPACT Wrestling will deliver an unprecedented level of content heading into Bound For Glory,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “IMPACT Week on AXS TV offers an incredible slate of action and entertainment, showcasing the best IMPACT has to offer. From the unpredictable and always hilarious Good Brothers, to inspiring championship profile features, there’s something for every wrestling fan to get ready for Saturday night.”

Bound For Glory will be available on Pay-Per-View in North America at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 24 on –InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).

IMPACT Week on AXS TV Schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 pm ET – IMPACT! on AXS TV

Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 pm ET – Talk’n Shop: Full Keg with The Good Brothers

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 pm ET – This Is Bound For Glory

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 pm ET – Encore Presentation of This Is Bound For Glory

Saturday Oct. 24 at 7 pm ET – Live Countdown To Glory

Join @IMPACTWRESTLING on Twitter using #BFG2020 and #IMPACTonAXSTV.

Powell’s POV: Impact was wise enough to avoid running on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to avoid other pro wrestling competition. The Talk’n Shop and “This Is Bound For Glory” both look appealing on paper.



