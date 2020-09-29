Harold Meij out as NJPW President and CEO next month, replacement announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Harold Meij will step down as the company’s President and CEO on October 23. Meij will be replaced by Takami Ohbari, who currently serves as the CEO of NJPW of America. Read the official announcement via NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: Meij has been in his current role since May 2018. He was the first non-Japanese president of the company. There’s no word yet as to what his next move will be.



