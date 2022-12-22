Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Rosemary and Jessicka vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

-Jordynne Grace and Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

-Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

