Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title

-Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

-Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship

Powell’s POV: The X Division Title tournament will conclude on the Impact Wrestling Over Drive event on November 18. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will not air its usual classic Impact pay-per-view on Thursday afternoon for the second straight week. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Desmond Wolfe (a/k/a Nigel McGuinness). The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).