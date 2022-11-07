WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-The Smackdown World Cup tournament begins

Powell’s POV: The World Cup tournament features eight wrestlers and appears to be a single elimination tournament. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).