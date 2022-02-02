Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Mic Work

Categories2021 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Mic Work. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will be unveiling the rest of the awards today, Thursday, and Friday. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section.

1. MJF (40 percent)

2. CM Punk (12 percent)

3. Paul Heyman (12 percent)

4. Eddie Kingston (8 percent)

5. Roman Reigns (7 percent)

Others (21 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: That’s a great group of gifted talkers. While MJF drifts a little too far into shock jock territory at times, he’s a fantastic talker who makes for must see television whenever he has a microphone in front of him. CM Punk beat out his old buddy Paul Heyman by just a single vote for second place. Kingston’s promos always feels heartfelt and authentic. Who would have guessed at the start of 2020 that Roman Reigns would be a top-five finisher for the second year in a row? Reigns has done fantastic work in his Head of the Table persona. Honorable mention to last year’s winner Jon Moxley, last year’s third place finisher Edge, Don Callis, and the underrated Shane Taylor. For that matter, I wish I could have found room for Josef Samael on our list of candidates. He wasn’t a realistic threat to win, but he did awesome work as the mouthpiece of Contra in MLW.