Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Babyface

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Babyface. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will be unveiling the rest of the awards on Thursday and Friday. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section.

1. “Hangman” Adam Page (32 percent)

2. Big E (12 percent)

3. Brock Lesnar (6 percent)

4. CM Punk (6 percent)

5. Bianca Belair (5 percent)

Others (39 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: It was a great year for Adam Page, who really ran away with the voting. As much as “Cowboy Shit” caught on, Page thrives because he comes off as a relatable and likable person. It also helped that the long term storyline between him and Kenny Omega resulted in the big payoff of him capturing the AEW World Championship. Big E shares the same relatable and likable traits as Page. He had a good year, but his title reign was hampered by bad booking that often made him look like a soft champion. Lesnar was a pleasant surprise as a fun-loving babyface. This should have been the year of Bianca Belair in the WWE women’s division, but they pulled the plug on her title reign at SummerSlam, and she ended up spinning her wheels the rest of the year. Why? For that matter, last year’s winner Drew McIntyre was also booked out of realistic contention for this award.