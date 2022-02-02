Brian Kendrick pulled from AEW Dynamite due to past controversial statements

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from his match with Jon Moxley that was scheduled for tonight on AEW Dynamite. “We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick,” Khan wrote on social media. “There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info.”

Powell’s POV: Kendrick’s past comments included elements of Holocaust denial and antisemitic rhetoric, which were chronicled by Twitter.com/davidbix and others today. Kendrick has yet to comment on the matter.