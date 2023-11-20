AEW Rampage rating and combined three-hour numbers with AEW Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 280,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 322,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
-The 30-minute AEW Full Gear countdown special that aired after Rampage delivered 139,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The combined numbers for the three-hour Collision and Rampage block average out to 273,000 viewers with a 0.8 rating in the key demo.
The November 18, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the live Full Gear go-home show. The Full Gear 2022 countdown special finished with 234,000 viewers and drew a 0.06 rating.
