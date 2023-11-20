AEW Rampage rating and combined three-hour numbers with AEW Collision

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 280,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 322,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

-The 30-minute AEW Full Gear countdown special that aired after Rampage delivered 139,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The combined numbers for the three-hour Collision and Rampage block average out to 273,000 viewers with a 0.8 rating in the key demo.

The November 18, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the live Full Gear go-home show. The Full Gear 2022 countdown special finished with 234,000 viewers and drew a 0.06 rating.