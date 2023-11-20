WWE Smackdown on Fox rating opposite AEW Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.206 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.195 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.57 rating. AEW Collision running opposite Smackdown was a total non-factor given that the WWE show’s numbers actually increased compared to the previous week. Collision delivered just 270,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. The November 18, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.232 million viewers and a 0.56 rating for a show that featured a pair of Smackdown World Cup tournament matches.
Pro wrestling outdrew middle school theater nearly 10-1.
SDL won by 2 million viewers? Is my math right?
Roughly. It has to be acknowledged that Smackdown was on a stronger network on its usual night, whereas Collision moved to a different night. Even so, the numbers should be embarrassing to AEW. Collision has lacked an identity and a purpose since CM Punk left. The C2 tourney should help give matches more meaning, but I think they need a firm brand split, assuming they get renewed by WBD.