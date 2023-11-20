WWE Smackdown on Fox rating opposite AEW Collision

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.206 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.195 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.57 rating. AEW Collision running opposite Smackdown was a total non-factor given that the WWE show’s numbers actually increased compared to the previous week. Collision delivered just 270,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. The November 18, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.232 million viewers and a 0.56 rating for a show that featured a pair of Smackdown World Cup tournament matches.