AEW Collision rating for the special Friday night edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 270,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Embarrassing numbers for the show that ran on a Friday night against WWE Smackdown, which delivered 2.206 million viewers on Fox. The previous week’s taped Collision aired on a Saturday and had 396,000 viewers with a 0.11. We will run the Rampage ratings along with the combined numbers of the two shows in a separate post.