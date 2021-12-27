AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Lee Moriarty vs. Shawn Spears.
-Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan “5” Angels.
-Diamante and Emi Sakura vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.
-Anthony Ogogo vs. Duncan Mitchell.
-Matt Hardy vs. Darius Lockhart.
-Santana and Ortiz vs. Movie Myk and Alexander Moss.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo.
-Fodder, JR Miller, and Brandon Scott vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston “10” Vance.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
