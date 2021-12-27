Independent wrestler Markus Crane dead at age 33

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Independent wrestler Markus Crane (Mark Pobanz) died on Monday at age 33. The cause of death has not been determined.

Powell’s POV: Crane retired from the ring in 2019 due to a head injury that caused an infection in his skull. He returned to the ring earlier this year for Game Changer Wrestling. My deepest sympathies go out to Crane’s family and friends regarding this tragic loss.