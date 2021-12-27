12/27 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, 12 Days of Christmas gauntlet match for an Intercontinental Title shot, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and King Woods vs. The Usos and Madcap Moss in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, 12 Days of Christmas gauntlet match for an Intercontinental Title shot, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and King Woods vs. The Usos and Madcap Moss in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, and more (19:48)…

Click here for the December 27 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

