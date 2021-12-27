No WWE Smackdown this week, best of 2021 show to air on FS1

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown will not air this week. The show was originally bumped to FS1 due to Fox’s planned New Year’s Eve special. The change caused WWE to shift plans to running a “best of 2021” episode on FS1 rather than air a live edition of Smackdown. While Fox has since cancelled their New Year’s Eve broadcast due to the pandemic, “WWE’s Top 10 Moments of 2021” remains listed for FS1 on Friday night at 7CT/8ET. The two-hour special will have an immediate replay that will run opposite Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Powell’s POV: Fox is airing “Beat Shazam” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” on Friday night in the usual Smackdown time slot. For those who normally set Smackdown for weekly DVR recordings, you will need to set a separate recording if you’re interested in catching the FS1 special.