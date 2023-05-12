WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage on Saturday, NXT Level Up, WWE, AEW, and NXT live events (reports needed), Kushida, Doug Basham, Ricky Ortiz, James Dudley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. The show features the return of Roman Reigns. Jake Barnett is on vacation this week, so join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti. The show airs Saturday night at 9CT/10ET on TNT. I am unlikely to have a live review of the show, but I will review it eventually and will also have an audio review available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE, AEW, and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-AEW is in Corbin, Kentucky at Corbin Arena tonight with the following advertised lineup: FTR vs. The Gunns for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, and Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Championship.

-NXT is in Davenport, Florida at the Tom Fellows Community Center tonight with a live event. NXT does not list any matches for its live events.

-AEW is in Salem, Virginia at Salem Civic Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay, and Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook.

-NXT will be in Sebring, Florida at Alan Jay Arena on Saturday with a live event.

-WWE is in Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Piper Niven in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Piper Niven vs. Becky Lynch in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Doug Basham (Lyle Douglas Basham Jr.) is 52.

-Ricky Ortiz (Richard Young) is 48. Ortiz is married to fellow former WWE wrestler Layla El.

-Kushida (Yojiro Kushida) is 40.

-The late James Dudley was born on May 12, 1910. The WWE Hall of Famer died at age 94 on June 1, 2004.