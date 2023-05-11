WWE Backlash poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Backlash premium live event received a majority A grade from 59 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent.

-60 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight. The men’s Elimination Chamber match (Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I all gave the show B+ grades. I agree with the readers when it comes to the best match honors, which is wild considering that it featured celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.