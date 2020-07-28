What's happening...

NWA Champion Nick Aldis fires back at WWE creative director Bruce Prichard

July 28, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Champion Nick Aldis took issue with WWE creative director Bruce Prichard’s critical comments on a recent episode of “Something To Wrestle With” regarding his work in TNA. Aldis claimed on the Busted Open satellite radio show that he spoke with Prichard about the comments, and Prichard claimed that he was referring to his time as Magnus rather than his current run in the NWA. Aldis went on to write tweets (read below) in which he accused Prichard of attempting to “deliberately devalue someone and their ability to make a living.”

Powell’s POV: Aldis has done terrific work as the NWA Champion. It’s a shame that Prichard apparently hasn’t been paying attention to it. The tricky part in all of this is that Aldis’s wife Mickie James is employed by WWE. Hopefully none of this blows back on her.


Readers Comments (1)

  1. Write This Way July 28, 2020 @ 9:14 pm

    Hopefully the NWA can get back to work soon. Aldis is great and they were really starting to get some momentum going.

