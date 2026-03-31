American Gladiators trailer released, includes Gladiator names for the pro wrestlers

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Prime Video released a trailer for the American Gladiators reboot that features several pro wrestlers. Check out the trailer below or via the Prime Video social media page.

Amazon previously announced that the series will premiere with three episodes on Friday, April 17. Three additional episodes will be released on April 24, and the final four episodes will be available on May 1.

Powell’s POV: The Miz is the host of the show and is featured prominently in the trailer. AEW wrestlers Wardlow and Kamille, former WWE wrestler Eric Bugenhagen (f/k/a Rick Boogs), former TNA and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz, and independent wrestler “J-Rod” Jessica Roden are among the sixteen gladiators.

The trailer revealed the Gladiator names. Wardlow is listed as Fang, Kamille as Hurricane, Bugenhagen goes by The Bull, Godderz is named Steel, and Roden is billed as Supernova. And in further proof that Jelly Roll is unavoidable, the trailer notes that he performs the show’s theme song.

The studio is decked out to appear like an updated version of the original series. American Gladiators launched in 1989 and ran in syndication until 1996. NBC aired its own reboot, hosted by Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali, that ran for two seasons in 2008-2009.

Welcome back to the arena. An all new season of American Gladiators premieres April 17. pic.twitter.com/Vf8stZRzt3 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 31, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)