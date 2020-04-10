WWE releases Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Friday that it has granted contractual releases to “The Revival” tag team of Scott Dawson (David Harwood) and Dash Wilder (Daniel Wheeler). Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Dawson and Wilder asked to be released from the company on multiple occasions. Their contracts were on the verge of expiring, so this speeds up the process for them. The duo had a very good run in NXT. They also had runs with the tag titles on Raw and Smackdown, but their main roster push was inconsistent to say the least.



