WWE Money in the Bank won’t be held in Baltimore

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland lists the WWE Money in the Bank event as cancelled. The event had been scheduled for the venue on May 10. Read the official listing at RoyalFarmsArena.com.

Powell’s POV: This development should not come as a surprise to anyone given the stay at home orders and other regulations related to the coronavirus outbreak. WWE is still advertising the Money in the Bank event for May 10, so it seems likely that the show will be held on a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.



