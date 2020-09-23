9/22 UWN Prime Time Live results: Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly for the NWA Women’s Championship, Eli Drake vs. Watts, The Real Money Brothers vs. Friendship Farm, Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson, Karl Fredericks vs. Slice Boogie

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

UWN Prime Time Live (Episode Two)

Aired live September 22, 2020 on FITE TV and pay-per-view television

Long Beach, California at Thunder Studios

The broadcast team was Todd Keneley and Alyssa Marino.

1. Kevin Martenson defeated Danny Limelight.

2. Eli Drake beat Watts.

3. “The Real Money Brothers” Big Money Clutch and RMB Suge over “Friendship Farm” Gentleman Jervis and Sweet Robin Shaw.

4. Karl Fredericks beat Slice Boogie

5. Thunder Rosa defeated Priscilla Kelly to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Joe Galli also checked in with a feature from Texas on Thunder Rosa, and Aron Stevens and Chris Dickinson cut promos. The main event was given plenty of time and was very well worked. It’s a treat to watch Rosa work these days because she is brimming with confidence coming off her recent high profile outings. The semi main event was also an enjoyable match. This episode was a big improvement over last week. Hell, it would be hard not to improve over the lousy premiere episode, but this really was a solid show.

The question remains whether there are enough fans who are willing to pay to watch a 90-minute show each week when the market is oversaturated with free pro wrestling content. I’m not rooting against UWN by any means, I’m simply asking the obvious question about the business model. Only time will tell.



