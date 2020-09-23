9/23 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 3 results: Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi, Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi, and Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 3”

September 23, 2020 in Hokkaido, Japan at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Gabriel Kidd beat Yuya Uemura.

2. Jeff Cobb pinned Shingo Takagi in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Kazuchika Okada defeated Yujiro Takahashi by submission in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Taichi pinned Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

5. Will Ospreay pinned Tomohiro Ishii in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Jay White pinned Kota Ibushi in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Will Ospreay, Taichi, and Jay White with four points, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii with no points.

The current point leaders in the B Block are Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenta, Toru Yano, and Juice Robinson with two points, while the other entrants have no points.

The B-Block continues Thursday in Hokkaido with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Evil vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson vs. Kenta, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano, and Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada.

The A-Block continues Sunday in Hyogo at Kobe World Hall with the following tournament matches: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki, and Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...