WWE Smackdown in San Diego, AEW Collision, TNA Genesis, GCW “The People vs. GCW” in New York, Dexter Lumis, Alex Hammerstone, Kevin Fertig, Chase Stevens, Sage Beckett, Jay Briscoe, Andy Kaufman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown is live from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. The three-hour show features Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Genesis will be held on Sunday in Dallas, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. The show is headlined by Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view television and TrillerTV.com for $39.99. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-GCW’s “The People vs. GCW” event will be held on Sunday in New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Mance Warner will defend the GCW Championship against the winner of the Effy vs. Allie Katch match that will be held earlier in the night. The show starts at 6CT/7ET and is available as part of a TrillerTV+ subscription.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in San Diego, TNA Genesis in Dallas, and GCW in New York. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Fertig, who worked as Kevin Thorn in WWE, is 48.

-Chase Stevens is 46.

-Dexter Lumis (Sam Shaw) is 41.

-Sage Beckett (MaryKate Glidewell) is 40.

-MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone (Alex Rohde) is 34.

-The late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident at age 38 on January 17, 2023.

-The late Andy Kaufman was born on January 17, 1949. He died of lung cancer at age 35 on May 16, 1984. Or did he?