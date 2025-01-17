ROH on HonorClub results (1/16): Robinson’s review of ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet in a Proving Ground match, Top Flight vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo, Tony Nese vs. The Beast Mortos

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 99)

Taped January 11, 2025 in Athens, Georgia at Akins Ford Arena

Streamed January 16, 2025 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

QT Marshall in the back telling us that Paul Wight made his match for the ROH TV Championship next week on the 100th episode. He talked about his “viral” TikTok fame, and said he would be the new champion and said that Wight would apologize next week.

‘ Robinson’s Ruminations: QT cuts a fine promo, and his “viral” fame is such cheesy heat that it’s almost ok. Damnit, I think QT is growing on me.

1. Katsuyori Shibata, Komander, and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. Dylan Stewart, Zach Stewart, Rosario Grillo, and Colby Carter. Shibata started off by chopping Grillo who’s chest lit up red really quick. Kommander in and he hit a dropkick. A Stewert tagged in and caught a crossbody attempt from Komander but he flipped out and did a lucha rope walk flying head scissors. Komander hit a jackknife face buster and tagged out to Floyd. Floyd posed and hit an atomic drop and tagged out to Magnum and they hit a double atomic drop.

The Outrunners hit another double atomic drop on Carter and then hit 10 punches and they hit a battering ram noggin knocker on them. Magnum got caught in the heel corner and the bigger Stewert choked him in the corner. The heels did some heel work in the corner with ref distractions. Carter locked in a really nice chin lock in the center but Magnum powered up quick and fought out and almost made the tag only to get cut off with a clothesline. Magnum avoided a knee drop and then avoided all the heels charging him until Grillo got in a punch.

Magnum hit a back body drop and got the hot tag to Floyd who hit Grillo with right hands and a body slam. Floyd hit another body slam and then hit all the heels with them, even getting an assist from Magnum for the bigger Stewert. The Outrunners hit their elbow drop on Grillo. Shibata tagged in and blasted Grillo with a boot in the corner. Shibata hit his stalling dropkick in the corner on Grill and then a half hatch suplex for a broken up nearfall. Outrunners hit Total Recall on Carter as Shibata hit a back suplex on Grillo. Komander hit his rope walking shooting star and then gave Grillo a snap mare to set up Shibata for the PK for the pinfall.

Katsuyori Shibata, Komander, and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd defeated Dylan Stewart, Zach Stewart, Rosario Grillo, and Colby Carter. by pinfall.

‘ Robinson’s Ruminations: Formula eight man tag squash match. All the “stars” got in their signature moves, and everyone went home “happy”

Shane Taylor delivered a promo from his big leather chair. He said his fights were never over until someone couldn’t fight anymore. Taylor said there’s a new era, his era and it’s now…

‘ Robinson’s Ruminations: Kingpin promo, another good one. Put this man with the Hurt Syndicate!

2. Tony Nese (w/ Josh Woods, Ariya Daivari, and Mark Sterling) vs The Beast Mortos. Mortos started off by backing Nese into the corner and nearly slapping his head off. “Beast” chanted the crowd as Nese chopped Mortos. Mortos stuffed a shoulder block and then another. Later, Nese missed a charge in the corner and Mortos got dumped out of the ring with a low bridge. The men at ringside stomped on Mortos as Nese distracted the ref. Nese teased a suplex onto the announce table but threw Mortos in the ring and got a two count nearfall on him.

Nese locked in a chinlock but Mortos stood up and fought out with an uppercut. Mortos tried for a Pounce but Nese did an ankle pick. Nese missed a triangle moonsault and Mortos hit a pair of tilt-a-whirl backbreakers. Mortos hit a third backbreaker off his shoulders for a two count nearfall. “Beast” chanted the crowd. Nese blocked a suplex but Mortos gave him a headbutt. Mortos got his foot pulled again and Woods and Daivari got ejected from ringside. Sterling got on the apron and Mortos grabbed him but Nese rolled him up for a two count. Mortos turned Nese inside out with a clothesline for a two count. Mortos hit a nasty looking driver variant for the pinfall.

The Beast Mortos defeated Tony Nese by pinfall.

‘ Robinson’s Ruminations: Tony Nese is a good hand in the ring, but he never comes believably close to winning, even with help. Mortos went toe to toe with Okada, so he should not be spending this long with Nese.

Backstage, “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden congratulated the “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara on their victory in Japan.. They said they are coming for the ROH Tag Team Titles. MxM said they know how to get hardcore and get tied up, in reference to the bull rope match. MxM said it’s time to upgrade their hardware and they bumped crotches…

3. Blake Christian vs. Parker Li. “Parker Li” chanted the crowd as the Code of Honor was attempted, but Christian just pie faced Li. Christian flipped out of a leg scissors and avoided an arm drag and posed. Li teased Christian and Christian responded with a dropkick. Christian hit a shoulder leading dive to Li on the outside. Christian hit a springboard forearm and posed to the boos of the crowd. The crowd for Li again as Christian stomped on his face. Christian locked in a chin lock but Li fought out but Christian hit an enzuigiri. Christian slapped Li in the face, but Li fired back and hit a kick to the face and kipped up. Li got dumped to the apron and Christian hit a spear on the apron. Christian then hit double knees while Li was on the ropes for the pinfall.

Blake Christian defeated Parker Li by pinfall.

‘ Robinson’s Ruminations: Give me all the Blake Christian heel stock. This man needs to be on the main roster with the likes of Ricochet.

More clips of Athena’s World Tour. After one of her matches, she said it was her dream to compete in Japan and thanked the crowd…

4. ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match. After some trash talking Velvet avoided a lock up and pie faced Risk. Risk slapped Velvet in the face and she fell to the mat. Risk hit some arm drags and a crossbody block and then hit some mounted punches. Risk rubbed her butt in the face of Velvet before hitting a hip attack. Velvet fell out of the ring and Risk tried a baseball slide but Velvet used the ring apron to stop her.Velvet chopped Risk all around ringside. Risk fought back with some chops and punches of her own.

Risk bashed the face of Velvet on the mat. Back in the ring, Velvet tripped Risk into the ropes and hit double knees. Velvet mounted for some punches and got a two count. Velvet tuned up Risk in the corner with some big punches and then choked her with a boot. Velvet hit a snapmare and a kick to the back for a two count. Velvet locked in a modified chin lock but Risk fought out with a jaw jacker and hit a pair of clotheslines. Risk hit a back pulling face plant and a 619. Risk hit a tornado DDT off the ropes for a two count. Risk tried a reverse DDT but Velvet raked the eyes and blasted Risk with a big left hand for the pinfall.

ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match. by pinfall.

‘ Robinson’s Ruminations: Good match from both wrestlers. I’d love to see more of Risk. She had some really good offense and babyface fire.

A match graphic was shown for the ROH TV Championship match between Komander and QT Marshall that will be held on next week’s show…

5. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Lee Johnson, and EJ Nduka vs. Serpentico, Boulder, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno. Reynolds and Moriarty did some chain wrestling at the top until Moriarty backed him into the ropes. Reynolds tired a sunset flip but Moriarty cradled him for a two count. Reynolds got a backslide for a two count. They traded some more two count nearfalls and then traded clothesline attempts that were ducked. Johnson and Uno tagged in. Johnson kicked Uno in the gut but then got hit with a shoulder tackle and an atomic drop. Uno threw Johnson into the upturned boots in the corner.

Later, Taylor tagged in and “Meat” rung out through the arena. Serpentico stopped Boulder and swallowed up and took a chop. Taylor tried a crossbody but Boulder caught him and slammed him for a broken up nearfall. We got a small reprieve where Reynolds and Moriarty did some chain wrestling. Nduka broke up a Reynolds submission and then we got the breakdown where everyone hit a big move ending Taylor and Boulder throwing clotheslines at each other for a double down.

Johnson and Serpentico went up top and hit frog splashes on their opposite big guys. Johnson and Serpentico traded forearms until Serpentico hit his corner head scissors. They traded superkicks and Serpentico hit a bulldog. Dark Order saved Serpentico from an Nduka chokeslam and Moriarty blasted Serpentico with an uppercut. Moriarty locked in the Border City Stretch for the tapout…

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Lee Johnson, and EJ Nduka vs. Serpentico, Boulder, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno by submission.