WrestleMania remains scheduled despite Florida Governor’s recommendation

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 36 remains scheduled for April 5 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group decided against calling off WrestleMania on Thursday. The story notes that the group could reconsider in a week based on how the virus spreads. Read more at TampaBay.com.

Powell’s POV: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged local municipalities to cancel mass gatherings and events scheduled for the next 30 days. But apparently the city of Tampa is bending over backwards to keep the possibility of moving forward with WrestleMania alive. Given all of the other sports and entertainment postponements or season suspensions, it’s hard to believe that WrestleMania will proceed as scheduled. Then again, I didn’t think the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group would go against the recommendation of the state Governor, so I guess we can’t rule out anything.



