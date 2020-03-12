03/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 101): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett hosting a Dot Net Weekly combo show and discussing how the coronavirus outbreak has created uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, Rob Gronkowski signing with WWE, AOP member injured, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 101) and guest Jake Barnett.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

