NXT TV viewership two title match edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 697,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 718,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 766,000 viewers. NXT finished 42nd in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished 25th in the same category. The beginning of the second hour of both shows ran opposite the U.S. President’s speech regarding the coronavirus outbreak.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

