Murphy’s Blog: NXT No Mercy Predictions – Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship with special referee Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Title, Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE’s NXT brand presents No Mercy on Sunday evening from Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. It’s always nice when the NXT talent can get out of the WWE Performance Center and get experience working in front of larger crowds. On paper, it’s not the strongest lineup, but the in-ring action should be fine. Let’s run down the card!

Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship with Trick Williams as special referee. TNA talent is on display in the main event, as Page was a featured player there while Hendry is currently evolving as one of their breakout stars. While Hendry isn’t for me, he’s over with the fans and that’s all that really matters. I’ve also been a fan of Page for a number of years and I’m pleased to see him getting a run with the title. While I think it’s too soon to take the title off of him, I think we will see Page advance his story with Trick Williams while another TNA talent, potentially Josh Alexander, emerges to cost Hendry the match.

Don Predicts: Ethan Page retains the NXT Championship.

Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship. NXT is truly resetting its women’s division and developing most of its talent from the ground up. Of the prospects, Parker shows a lot of promise. This should be a fun match but there’s no reason to believe that Parker is a threat to win the title.

Don Predicts: Roxanne Perez retains the NXT Women’s Championship.

Andre Chase and Ridge Holland vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles. When Chase U first debuted, I viewed them as lower card comedy fodder. The act caught on and I have to say they’ve grown on me. They’ll never be at the top of the card but they’re a fun mid-card act. I think you’ll see Frazer and Axiom regain the titles by pinning Chase. This will continue the subtle story of Holland winning the group over, but using questionable means to do so.

Don Predicts: Nathan Frazer and Axiom regain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship. The slow build of Femi as a major player continues. He’s still learning, but he definitely has the presence to be a big-time player. There aren’t really any strong challengers for the North American Championship so D’Angelo was slotted in. He’s a solid performer, but it doesn’t feel like he poses a threat.

Don Predicts: Oba Femi retains the NXT North American Championship.



Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Kelani is still learning through intense on the job training. This will be a developmental showcase match with no expectations of a five star classic but another opportunity to learn and grow.

Don Predicts: Kelani Jordan retains the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz. This should be the match of the night with the former tag team partners do battle. I just hope they’re given enough time and the big question is – what role does Trey Miguel play?

Don Predicts: Wes Lee defeats Zachary Wentz.

Join us for live coverage of NXT No Mercy tonight.