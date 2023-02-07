What's happening...

02/07 Moore’s NXT audio review: Bayley hosts the “Ding Dong Hello” talkshow with guests Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh, Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Dabba-Kato vs. Dante Chen, Pretty Deadly vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

February 7, 2023

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Bayley hosts the “Ding Dong Hello” talkshow with guests Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh, Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Dabba-Kato vs. Dante Chen, Pretty Deadly vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, and more (35:50)…

Click here for the February 7 NXT TV audio review. 

