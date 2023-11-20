What's happening...

11/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 286): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – AEW Full Gear talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay 

November 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and the premiering “House of Villains” fame taking live calls coming out of AEW Full Gear. The next live edition will be on Monday coming out of WWE Survivor Series WarGames…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 286) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

